Our Hometown: “Hymns to Remember” benefit concert supports Charitable Hearts for Children

Here’s a way to enjoy inspirational music while giving back to a great cause!

This Sunday, join Charitable Hearts for Children as it presents the “Hymns to Remember” concert at Calvary Baptist Temple.

It’s a night of familiar hymns with a soulful twist— featuring Savannah’s own Huxsie Scott, Kim Michael Polote, and Roger Moss.

The concert helps provide support to students who have suffered the loss of a parent or guardian.

Along with the music, there will be an offering to help raise money for scholarships.

For more information, call:912-713-8453.