Our Hometown: HVJ Alumni Association hosts Gospel Festival this Sunday

It’s Homecoming week for the Jenkins High School Warriors and you’re invited to help them celebrate.

This Sunday, bring the family to enjoy soul stirring music and fellowship during the Alumni Association’s Gospel Festival.

The program starts at 5 PM at Connor’s Temple Baptist Church on West Gwinnett Street.

The free event is open to the public and features local choirs, groups, and soloists, with special guest host WSOK’s E. Larry McDuffie.

For more information, call: 912-441-9289 or 912-665-1954.