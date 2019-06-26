Our Hometown: Healthy Laughter Comedy Tour stops in Savannah Saturday, June 29

They say laughter is good for the soul– it could also lead you to a healthier life!

This summer, join Savannah’s award winning comedian Akintunde as he teams up with WSOK 99.7 for the ‘Healthy Laughter Comedy Tour’.

The tour utilizes a live stand-up comedy event to promote healthcare and healthy lifestyle choices.

The event takes place Saturday, June 29, at the Savannah Cultural Arts Center beginning with free on-site health screenings at 3 pm… a free healthy talk panel discussion at 4.

The comedy show kicks off at 6.

Tickets are $10, general admission

$20 for VIP

For more information, call: 1.800.280.0094.