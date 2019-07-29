Our Hometown: Health and Wellness through the Arts

Join the town of Estill for an evening of fun, sharing, food and community to learn how singing, dancing, poetry and storytelling make us healthier.

Participants will explore how arts, creative expression, and movement can be part of your daily routine.

You’ll also have a chance to meet nationally renowned community-based artist Markus Tracey to learn how this project was developed as part of The Art of Community: Rural SC initiative in Estill.

The event will take place this Wednesday, July 31, from 6 to 8 pm

at the Estill Walking and Nature Trail at 360 Lilly Avenue.

For more information, call:

803.734.8693