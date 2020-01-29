Our Hometown: Greenbriar to host free screening of ‘No Small Matter’ documentary

Here’s your chance to be part of a national conversation recognizing and addressing the critical nature of early childhood development.

Tuesday, February 11, Greenbriar Children’s Center will host a special event screening for the film, “No Small Matter.”

It’s the first feature documentary to explore early childhood education.

The screening begins at 6 pm at the Jepson Center for the Arts.

It is free and open to the public.

Following the film, there will be an open discussion.

Refreshments will also be served.

Space is limited.

For more information, call: 912-234-3431.