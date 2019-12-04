Our Hometown: Georgia AARP celebrates caregivers, observes World AIDS Day this Saturday

AARP Georgia is celebrating family caregivers and observing World AIDS Day.

This Saturday, December 7, learn how to take care of your loved ones, and receive practical advice on how to take care of your mind, body, and spirit.

Academy Award-winning and multi-Grammy-winning singer/songwriter and actress Regina Belle will be the guest speaker.

The program begins at 9:30 a.m. at Georgia Southern University’s Armstrong Campus Student Union.

The event is free but space is limited and registration is required.

For more information, call: 866-295-7281.