Join the First Jerusalem Mass Choir– under the direction of J. Vernard Flowers– as they celebrate their anniversary!

An outdoor concert gets underway Sunday, October 27, at 4 pm in Forsyth Park.

Special guest choirs will perform.

There will also be food trucks and a café.

Bring a lawn chair– or a blanket– and enjoy an afternoon of gospel music in the park.

For more information, call: 912-232-2444.