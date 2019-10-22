Our Hometown: ‘Exit Stage Right’ play writing contest now taking submissions

If you have dreams of seeing your words come to life onstage, listen up!

Submissions are now being accepted for East Georgia State College’s “Exit Stage Right” 10 minute play writing contest.

The competition is open to anyone in the area.

There will be three prizes awarded to the top plays. The first place winner will get $100, second place will get $75, and third place will get $50.

All three winners will have their one act plays produced and directed by EGSC Associate Professor of Dramatic Arts, Sebastian Verdis, as part of the 2020 Reader’s Theatre Production, Works in Progress, in the Spring.

The deadline for submissions is Thursday, November 21, 2019 at noon.

For more information, call: 912-623-2400.