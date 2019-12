Still trying to get into the holiday spirit?

Join the Trustees Theater for three great Christmas classics– Saturday, December 21

It starts at 11 am with Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer… then at 3 pm, it’s National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation… the event wraps up with a screening of It’s a Wonderful Life at 7 pm.

Admission is FREE with a donation of a non-perishable food item for Second Harvest.

For more information, call: 912-525-5040.