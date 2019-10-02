Our Hometown: Eat Fresh & Free at Beach

You and your family can eat healthier– and one local organization is lending a hand by providing free produce.

Every first Thursday of the month, Cope for Change and Beach High School team up to give out fresh fruits and vegetables– and it’s available to everyone in the community.

You’re invited to ‘Eat Fresh & Free at Beach.

All you have to do is bring two grocery bags to fill up and enjoy!

The next event is this Thursday, October 3, from 9:30 to 10:30 near the main parking lot of Beach High School at 48th and Hopkins Street.

Get there early—distribution is on a first come, first served basis.