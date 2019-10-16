Our Hometown: Documentary screening of ‘Paul Laurence Dunbar: Beyond the Mask’

The first African American writer to gain international fame gets his due in the feature-length documentary Paul Laurence Dunbar: Beyond the Mask.
Join the filmmaker, Frederick Lewis, for the screening, followed by an in-depth discussion.
Paul Laurence Dunbar is best remembered for his poem We Wear the Mask and for lines from Sympathy that became the title of Maya Angelou’s famous autobiography I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings.
The screening will take place Thursday, October 17 from 5 pm to 8 pm at the SCAD Museum of Art on Turner Blvd.
It is free and open to the public.
For more information, call: 912-525-7191.