Our Hometown: Documentary screening of ‘Paul Laurence Dunbar: Beyond the Mask’

The first African American writer to gain international fame gets his due in the feature-length documentary Paul Laurence Dunbar: Beyond the Mask.

Join the filmmaker, Frederick Lewis, for the screening, followed by an in-depth discussion.

Paul Laurence Dunbar is best remembered for his poem We Wear the Mask and for lines from Sympathy that became the title of Maya Angelou’s famous autobiography I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings.

The screening will take place Thursday, October 17 from 5 pm to 8 pm at the SCAD Museum of Art on Turner Blvd.

It is free and open to the public.

For more information, call: 912-525-7191.