Our Hometown: Divine Rest, Inc. hosts annual gala to benefit single homeless women
Savannah, GA - Join Divine Rest, Incorporated for an evening of information and fun-- and it's all for a great cause!
They're hosting their annual gala to benefit single homeless women in our community.
Enjoy a beautiful evening on the beach filled with great food, dancing, a DJ, silent auction, 50/50 raffle and more!
The program gets underway this Saturday, January 26, at the American Legion Post 154 on Tybee Island.
Tickets are $50.
For more information, contact Georgette Jackson at: 912 441-5564.
