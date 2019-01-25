Community

Our Hometown: Divine Rest, Inc. hosts annual gala to benefit single homeless women

Savannah, GA - Join Divine Rest, Incorporated for an evening of information and fun-- and it's all for a great cause!
They're hosting their annual gala to benefit single homeless women in our community.

Enjoy a beautiful evening on the beach filled with great food, dancing, a DJ, silent auction, 50/50 raffle and more!

The program gets underway this Saturday, January 26, at the American Legion Post 154 on Tybee Island. 
Tickets are $50.

For more information, contact Georgette Jackson at: 912 441-5564.
 

