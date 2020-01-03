Our Hometown: Divine Rest annual fundraising gala to benefit homeless women

This month, you can relive the “Roaring Twenties” while helping out a great cause!

Saturday, January 18, Divine Rest, Inc. will host its annual fundraising gala to benefit homeless women in our community.

Don your favorite flapper dress or retro outfit while enjoying a scrumptious dinner and plenty of dancing!

They will also share what the organization has been doing and how you can be a part of the solution!

The evening affair gets underway at 6 p.m. at Savannah Station on Cohen Street.

Tickets are $50.

Proceeds will go towards providing a home to help women get back on their feet.

For more information, call: 912-441-5564.

Divine Rest Annual Fundraising Gala

“Hope for a Home”

Saturday, January 18

6 PM – 11 PM

Savannah Station

601 Cohen Street

Admission: $50

For more information, call:

912-441-5564