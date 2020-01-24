Our Hometown: Deep Center joins forces with Jepson Center for ‘Hear the Pulse’ spoken word event

Join the Deep Center slam team this weekend as they join forces with the Jepson Center for The Arts PULSE Free Family Day and Expo.

enjoy an afternoon of literary performances wrapped in live, interactive technology!

Support Savannah’s rising spoken word artists as they recite original works in preparation for regional and international poetry slam competitions.

The stage will also be open for local middle and high school students who would like to share their art on the mic.

It all gets underway this Sunday, January 26, from 2 to 4 pm, at the Jepson Center on York Street.

Seating is limited, so get there early.

For more information, call: 912-289-7426.