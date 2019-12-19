Our Hometown: Davenport House Museum to host Holiday Evening Tours by Candlelight

Join the Davenport House in Savannah for its Holiday Evening Tours by Candlelight.

The family event will feature costumed docents who will tell the story of early 19th century holiday celebrations in Savannah.

The home will be illuminated by candlelight— accompanied by early 19th century music, shortbread and cider.

The program will end with a demonstration of 19th century dancing.

It all gets underway Thursday, December 26 through Monday, December 30 beginning at 6 PM.

Admission is $12 for adults in advance/$15 at the door.

Children 6 -17 get in for $6 in advance/$8 at the door.

For more information or to register, call: 912-236-8097

or email: info@davenporthousemuseum.org.