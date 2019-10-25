Our Hometown: AWWIN, Inc. presents 2019 Covering Conference

It’s goal is to give women the necessary tools they need to create change in their lives.

This weekend, AWWIN, Inc. presents its 2019 Covering Conference.

The two-day event is packed with motivational speakers and opportunities for women of all backgrounds to connect.

The free Sessions will be held this Friday, October 25 from 10 AM to 3 PM and & 7 PM with a session Saturday, October 26 at 9 AM at Pooler Church on Commerce Court.

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a ‘Pretty in Pink’ Fashion Show and Silent Auction will follow at 3 PM.

Admission is $20.

For more information, call: 912-659-0241.

WSAV is a proud media partner.