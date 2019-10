Join the Ogeechee Riverkeeper as they celebrate our waterways with their biggest party of the year.

The ‘Annual Oysters for the Ogeechee’ takes place Thursday, November 7 from 6 pm to 9 pm at Isle of Hope Marina.

Guests will enjoy a silent auction, a Mystery Yeti raffle– filled with products and gift cards to local businesses, plenty of music– and of course, all-you-can-eat oysters!

VIP Tickets are available in advance for $90.

For more information, call: (866) 942-6222.