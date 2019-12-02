Our Hometown: Annual Handel’s Messiah Sing Along

Join Butler Memorial Presbyterian Church for the annual Handel’s Messiah Sing Along.

Bring your family and friends to enjoy a night to celebrate the season!

Guest musicians include several local favorites as well as members of the JAMES THOMPSON, JR. COMMUNITY CHORALE, SSU CONCERT CHORALE and BRAVO Music Co. String Ensemble.

Admission is free but a silent offering will be accepted.

The program starts at 7 pm— but if you plan on taking part in the singalong, get there at 6:30 and bring a copy of the Messiah with you!

For more information, call: 912-236-7747.