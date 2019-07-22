Our Hometown: AKA’s ‘College Admissions Program’ accepting applications

The program is open to high school juniors and seniors and their parents

If you’re a rising high school junior or senior, listen up!

The Gamma Sigma Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated is accepting applications for its College Admissions Program or CAP.

The initiative provides students and their parents with information on how to navigate the process of college admission and campus life.

It also offers support in applying, enrollment, and entry into college.

An information session will be held Saturday, July 27, from 10 a.m. to noon at Memorial Health University Medical Center Auditorium, Building 300.

For more information, email: akagsocap@gmail.com.

The event is free, open to public!

