Our Hometown: African Art Museum hosts grand opening for new Terracotta Gallery

Join the Savannah African Art Museum this month for a free community event.

Saturday, October 19, bring the family out to enjoy the Grand Opening for the Terra-cotta Gallery.

There will be live performances from storyteller J’miah Nabawi and his Southside Middle School Drama students, from Florence SC… African Dance… Music and Drum Circle… Indigo Dying… Jewelry making… Music Instrument making… and more!

The fun begins at noon at the Savannah African Art Museum at 201 East 37th Street.

It is free and open to the public.

For more information, call: 912-721-7745.