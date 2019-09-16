Our Hometown: 6th Annual Savannah TEAL Walk for Ovarian Cancer

September is National Ovarian Cancer Month.

Did you know Ovarian Cancer is the leading cause of death from gynecologic cancers in the United States and is the fifth leading cause of cancer death among U.S. women?

Saturday, September 28, join Tell Every Amazing Lady— also known as T.E.A.L.–for the 6th annual Savannah TEAL Walk for Ovarian Cancer.

On site registration begins at 8 A.M. at Lake Mayer.

The walk kicks off at 9:30.

Online early registration is $15.

Late registration during the event is $20.

For more information, email: info@tealwalk.org or call: 917-310-4835.