Join Asbury Memorial Church Saturday, Nov. 23— as they host their sixth annual Pecan & Honey Harvest.

The popular annual event will be held from 10 A.M. to 3 P.M. in Madison Square downtown— and includes live entertainment and a Country Café featuring pecan-themed goodies, beverages and local honey.

Asbury’s famous clown dolls will also be on display and available for purchase.

For more information, call: 912-233-4351.