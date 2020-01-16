Our Hometown: 4th Annual HVJ Hall of Fame Induction Banquet to be held January 19

The 4th Annual Herschel V. Jenkins Hall of Fame Induction Banquet gets underway this weekend.
Sunday, January 19, the following honorees will be recognized for their service:
Kathryn Bonfield Class of 1980 for Career Citation
Amir Jamaal Toure Class of 1981 Community Service Citation
Emma Conyers Education Citation
Dr. Pamela Williams-West Class of 1976 Education Citation
Tatia Adams Fox Class of 1989 Career Citation
Samuel Alfonzo Boyd Class of 1974 Football
Randall Mitchell Class of 1981 Football
Al Kennickell Class of 1973 Football
Stephen R. Jones Class of 1984 Football
Glynis Thompson Class of 1982 Ultimate Warrior Award
The event begins at 6 pm at Carey Hilliards on Abercorn Street.
Tickets are $30 and can be purchased in advance at Carver State Bank between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. through Friday, January 17.
Proceeds will benefit the ‘Ultimate Warrior Scholarship Fund’— which will aid a current Jenkins student, and future alumnus, to pursue their post- secondary education.
For more information, call: 912-604-9744.