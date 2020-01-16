Our Hometown: 4th Annual HVJ Hall of Fame Induction Banquet to be held January 19

The 4th Annual Herschel V. Jenkins Hall of Fame Induction Banquet gets underway this weekend.

Sunday, January 19, the following honorees will be recognized for their service:

Kathryn Bonfield Class of 1980 for Career Citation

Amir Jamaal Toure Class of 1981 Community Service Citation

Emma Conyers Education Citation

Dr. Pamela Williams-West Class of 1976 Education Citation

Tatia Adams Fox Class of 1989 Career Citation

Samuel Alfonzo Boyd Class of 1974 Football

Randall Mitchell Class of 1981 Football

Al Kennickell Class of 1973 Football

Stephen R. Jones Class of 1984 Football

Glynis Thompson Class of 1982 Ultimate Warrior Award

The event begins at 6 pm at Carey Hilliards on Abercorn Street.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased in advance at Carver State Bank between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. through Friday, January 17.

Proceeds will benefit the ‘Ultimate Warrior Scholarship Fund’— which will aid a current Jenkins student, and future alumnus, to pursue their post- secondary education.

For more information, call: 912-604-9744.