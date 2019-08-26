Our Hometown: ’40 Acres and a Mule’ Screening to take place at Green-Meldrim House

We’ve all heard the story of the “40 acres and a mule” promise to former slaves.
But did you know the historic announcement was actually made right here in Savannah?
Next month, a docudrama chronicling that meeting will be screened in the place where it all happened–the Green-Meldrim House.
It’s also a fundraiser for a local organization– Chatham County’s Court Appointed Special Advocates or CASA.
The screening takes place Friday, September 20 at 7pm.
Seating is limited.
For ticket information, call: 912-660-6957.