Our Hometown: 2nd Annual Little Black Dress Cocktail Party to benefit Future Minds, Inc.

You can’t go wrong with a little black dress and this weekend, you have a chance to support a local charity in style.

This Saturday, December 7, Future Minds Literacy and Adult Education, Inc. will host its 2​nd​ Annual Little Black Dress Cocktail Party.

Enjoy music, wine, hors d’oeuvres, and a silent auction of wonderful items donated from local businesses to benefit Future Minds Literacy and Adult Education, Inc.– an organization that helps individuals ages 16 and older– obtain their GED at no cost.

The evening affair gets underway at 7 o’clock at the Holiday Inn Historic Savannah on West Bryan Street.

Tickets are $60 per person.

For more information, call: 912-596-1420 or email: ​info@futuremindsinc.com.​