Our Hometown: 11th Annual Moonlight Garden Ride kicks off this weekend

Join hundreds of cyclists as they turn the nighttime streets of Savannah into a wave of blinking lights, music, and pedal powered fun.

The 11th Annual Moonlight Garden Ride kicks off this Saturday, Oct. 19.

The 8 1/2 mile ride will start at Mother Matilda Beasley Park on East Broad Street at 7 p.m.

Pre-ride festivities include live music, food trucks, games and activities, a costume contest, and a drawing to win two Trek bicycles.

Helmets and front and rear lights are required and will be available for purchase at the event.

Proceeds benefit Bike Walk Savannah.

For more information, call: 912-228-3096.