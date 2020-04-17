The heroes at Crystal Beer Parlor

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – WSAV is sharing your “Our Heroes” submissions to highlight the many who are putting others before themselves in an unprecedented time.

Gail Lusk says the staff at Crystal Beer Parlor is a perfect example:

The hero at the Crystal Beer Parlor is always our owner, John Nichols. During any situation, he heads the line to take care of his employees and the pandemic is no different. For the last three weeks his general manager, Paige Brown, has bagged food and invited all employees to “drive-by for pick up.” John is there to greet everyone and to assure us that the Crystal Beer Parlor Family is intact, strong and ready to move forward.

