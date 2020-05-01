Savannah photographer makes signs in honor of ‘Our Heroes’ segment from WSAV News 3

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Savannah business owner is making signs honoring local heroes on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

James Gardner says he was inspired to create the signs after seeing the “Our Heroes” segment on WSAV News 3.

“We saw the promotion on WSAV and then we wanted to figure out a way to give back,” said Gardner.

He owns Upscale Photography on the corner of DeRenne Avenue and White Bluff Road and has been been busy making graduation signs for seniors.

ShaBreah Clark, a photographer at Upscale, says it’s important for them to take a second to honor those who are working hard for others in the community.

“They’re taking a risk themselves of putting themselves in danger of COVID-19,” said Clark. “They deserve more than ever to be acknowledged for it as well as having a sign.”

Gardner hopes to begin passing out the signs to local heroes soon, including healthcare professionals, grocery store workers and many more.

“Basically it covers a wide spectrum of people,” he said. “That’s why we’re just trying to do our part and give back to those who are on the frontlines right now because it’s serious right now, it’s real.”

