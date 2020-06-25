Our Heroes: Tybee YMCA members help out a neighbor

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Members of the Tybee Island YMCA are being recognized as heroes for purchasing a stationary bike for a man with Parkinson’s disease.

Before the pandemic, Mr. Jim took boxing and spin classes as part of his therapy for his disease.

To make sure he could keep spinning, a group of members got together and bought him a stationary bike as a substitute for all of the classes he missed.

“He does miss his YMCA friends and teachers but is truly appreciating their generosity and kindness,” said his spouse, Judy Domnitz. “They are true heroes to Mr. Jim.”

If you have a hero in your life, send your submission to “Our Heroes” along with a photo. You can tag us in a video on social media or send a link to ourheroes@wsav.com.