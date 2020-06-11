Our Heroes: Statesboro man helps veterans find jobs

Our Heroes

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – WSAV is saluting the everyday people going above and beyond in our community during the pandemic — people like Jeff Klare, of Statesboro.

Klare, the CEO of Be a Hero – Hire a Hero, has been helping veterans since 9/11. Thanks to him, more than 11,000 veterans have returned to the workforce.

Klare is also active in his community as the founder of Bulloch County’s Anti-Bullying Day.

That’s why Dr. Amy Kitching says he is a hero.

WSAV wants to hear about the hero in your life. Visit here for details.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories