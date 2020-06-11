Our Heroes: Statesboro man helps veterans find jobs

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – WSAV is saluting the everyday people going above and beyond in our community during the pandemic — people like Jeff Klare, of Statesboro.

Klare, the CEO of Be a Hero – Hire a Hero, has been helping veterans since 9/11. Thanks to him, more than 11,000 veterans have returned to the workforce.

Klare is also active in his community as the founder of Bulloch County’s Anti-Bullying Day.

That’s why Dr. Amy Kitching says he is a hero.

