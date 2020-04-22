Our Heroes: Smiley Elementary counselor making sure ‘We’re All in This Together’

LUDOWICI, Ga. (WSAV) – Schools have had to adjust to virtual learning amid the pandemic, but “Our Heroes” are finding ways to make sure classrooms stay united.

Gathia Lewis, a kindergarten teacher at Smiley Elementary School, wanted to highlight her hero, Rachael Wilkes, who is finding ways to do just that.

Lewis says the school counselor is “going above and beyond to keep us connected.”

Wilkes’ latest idea was to create a music video to a High School Musical tune, with creative use of an essential that can be hard to come by these days — toilet paper.

“She’s keeping our morale going even in our time apart,” Lewis said of the counselor. “She reminds us often that ‘We’re All in This Together.'”

Check out the video above