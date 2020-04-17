Our Heroes: ‘She’s never left my side’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – WSAV is celebrating “Our Heroes” amid the COVID-19 outbreak, some of whom will always be by your side.

Tiffany Bailey says her mom Princella Bailey does just that.

“She’s my rock. She’s my everything,” Tiffany said. “I love my mom because she’s there for me mentally and emotionally.”

Tiffany says her mom continues to support her as she raises a child of her own.

It hasn’t always been easy. Tiffany says raising a son with autism has had its challenges.

“Nobody can replace her and I wouldn’t know what to do without her,” Tiffany said. “She’s my hero because she’s never left my side and I know she loves me and my kids.”

