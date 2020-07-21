Our Heroes: Serving senior citizens

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – WSAV has been recognizing the heroes in our lives helping out in the pandemic, but some stepped up well before it.

Vera Trappio says her hero, Gladys Phillips, has been delivering food boxes to senior citizens living in Pinewood Village every Wednesday. Neither the pandemic nor turning 70 last month has slowed her down.

Vera says Gladys gets so much joy out of helping others. She couldn’t be more proud of her.

Keep your Our Heroes submissions coming! Just email us at ourheroes@wsav.com with a photo and short message about what makes them special. We will feature video messages as well.