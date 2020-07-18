Our Heroes: Publix cashier brings ‘Comfort’

WILMINGTON ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – This hero has a name that fits. Comfort Serwah works as a cashier at Publix on Wilmington Island and customers say she makes each visit special.

Comfort was nominated for WSAV’s Our Heroes by Patricia Butz, a professor at Savannah College of Art and Design and Publix regular.

“The line at Comfort’s register may well be a little longer because I am not the only one who looks forward to her amazingly uplifting greeting, ‘How are you doing?’ Or the way she gets you and your purchases through that line with such skillful grace, meeting any need you might have as her customer,” Patricia wrote.

“I love what is oftentimes her parting word, ‘See you tomorrow!'” she continued. “You might have forgotten something, it’s true, but her way of saying that is much more.

“It imparts a sense of stability and connectivity that we all need right now as much as food—the Comfort of human contact, and that there is, in fact, a tomorrow.”

If you’d like to recognize a hero in your, send your submission to “Our Heroes” along with a photo. You can tag us in a video on social media or send a link to ourheroes@wsav.com.