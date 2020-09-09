Our Heroes: Phlebotomist working hard on front line

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – News 3 continues to celebrate Our Heroes like Ariel Strout. Her name was submitted by her sister, Heather Waters.

Ariel works as a phlebotomist, drawing blood from patients at a local doctor’s office. She’s also helped swab patients for COVID-19, suited up in the summer heat, but “stays determined and focused” to keep things running smoothly.

Heather describes her sister as the bravest, most caring, and courageous person you will ever meet. She says Ariel, a mother of four, never hesitates to do her job, even though she is working on the front line of the pandemic.

“We love you Ariel along with all the front-line workers out there and we appreciate all that you do,” Heather wrote. “We are in this together!”

