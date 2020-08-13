Our Heroes: Nurse practitioner keeps spirits high

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – They say laughter is medicine for the soul. Well, this Our Heroes submission knows how to keeps spirits high!

Mary Beth McClements says her best friend, Bonnie Pittman, is a compassionate, brilliant nurse practitioner.

Bonnie is a positive thinker who keeps her team laughing all day.

“She never wants to be noticed or acknowledged but she is excellent,” Mary Beth said, adding that there’s no one else quite like Bonnie.

