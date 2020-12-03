Our Heroes: Making Thanksgiving one to remember

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – WSAV continues to honor Our Heroes — the members of our community making life easier for others during the pandemic.

Amber Griffin recently wrote to us about her aunt, Brenda Stamey. Amber says even before COVID-19, Brenda has always been there to help when anyone needs her.

Recently, Amber says her aunt made a big Thanksgiving meal and fixed plates for anyone she could think of. She delivered them while they were hot, all before she sat down to eat.

Brenda certainly made this Thanksgiving one to remember for many.

