Our Heroes: Lyman Hall Elementary teacher goes ‘above and beyond’

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – This Our Heroes submission comes to us from Mary Rudolph-Fairley. She wanted to tell us about Mrs. Bobby Loveless who went “above and beyond the call of duty” helping out a student.

Mrs. Loveless is a teacher at Lyman Hall Elementary School. Rudolph-Fairley says at the start of the pandemic when schools closed, Mrs. Loveless met virtually two days a week with a student struggling in reading.

“She unselfishly met with him from the beginning of April to the beginning of August 2020 before the reopening of schools. Now the student is speed reading 90% better than before,” Rudolph-Fairley said. “She is definitely a hero and an example for others to emulate.”

If you’d like to recognize a hero in your life, send your Our Heroes submission with a photo or video to ourheroes@wsav.com.