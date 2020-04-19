Our Heroes: Local cardiovascular perfusionist working tough hours to keep patients alive

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – WSAV is sharing your “Our Heroes” submissions to highlight the many who are putting others before themselves in an unprecedented time.

Jennifer Barnum, a cardiovascular perfusionist at St. Joseph’s Candler Hospital is the perfect example of someone putting others before themselves.

Barnum’s neighbors, Emily, Chris and Alyce, say she is their hero.

“She works long hours, sometimes in the middle of the night, to personally keep machines running that keep patients alive. We are proud of her!”

