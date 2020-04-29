Our Heroes: Licensed Clinical Social Worker at VA

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – WSAV is celebrating “Our Heroes,” like Tyajuana Suggs Williamson.

Stephan Williamson says she is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker at the Federal V. A. Clinic.

“She works diligently and tirelessly every day to advocate for our nation’s military heroes and to ensure that our servicemen and women, especially those in dire need, have the resources they need both during this global epidemic and well after,” he said.

