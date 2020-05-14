Our Heroes: Jesup nurse director with ‘a heart for her residents’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, WSAV is highlighting “Our Heroes,” like Coley Dixon White.

Her uncle, Billy Wilson, nominated the young mother of three and director of nursing at Altamaha Healthcare, a long-term care facility in Jesup.

He says White and her staff have been working hard to keep the facility clear of COVID-19 and have had success so far.

Wilson sent WSAV this message, a testament to her dedication:

Coley truly has a heart for her residents as evidenced by the recent passing of one of them. It was an elderly male who had absolutely no family and he was at the end of this life, so Coley sat by his bedside all afternoon, held his hand and cried for him. In the midst of this, she was having to make arrangements for his remains. He had recently been the beneficiary of a stimulus payment so the funeral home was contacted and arrangements made. Coley and her staff gave this precious soul his dignity that every person deserves at the end of life. So, for that, she (and her staff) are my heroes!

