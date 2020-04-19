Our Heroes: Hospital IT analyst working to give patients fast, accurate lab results

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – WSAV is sharing your “Our Heroes” submissions to highlight the many who are putting others before themselves in an unprecedented time.

Bill Miller works at Memorial Hospital as an IT analyst, and has recently been working as a “jack of all trades” in the hospital’s laboratories. Miller’s wife, Ginger says he is her hero because of his passion and work ethic.

“He has a passion for serving our community. He is very dedicated to giving patients at Memorial Hospital accurate and fast results. In spite of the recent circumstances, he goes to work every day with a positive attitude and a smile on his face.”

Ginger Miller

