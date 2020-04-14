Our Heroes: Effingham Co. school staff keeping kids fed

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WSAV) – With school out of session in its usual form, employees are hard at work to make sure students still get the food they need.

Shanna Loper with the Effingham County School District wants to recognize “Our Heroes” getting meals ready for kids around the county.

She says there are numerous faculty and staff donating time to prepare food and load lunch bags in the early morning. Several of the county’s dedicated bus drivers then take the food around for pickup.





“Thank you for all you do!” Loper wrote.

Send your “Our Heroes” message along with a short video or photo to ourheroes@wsav.com for a chance to be featured on-air and on wsav.com/ourheroes.