Our Heroes: Dedicated leader of 100 Black Men of Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – WSAV is highlighting "Our Heroes" who are stepping up to do more in our communities, thinking of others before themselves.

The 100 Black Men of Savannah, Inc., which focuses on mentoring Savannah’s youth, wants to recognize their hero, Dr. Leroy Zke Zimmerman.

“Retired Assistant principal for both Jenkins and Windsor Forest High School, United States Army Colonel, Purple Heart Recipient and Past-President of the100 Black Men of Savannah, Inc., Dr. Zimmerman is a giant of a man with a sincere heart for children,” Harold Oglesby wrote on behalf of the organization. “Through his servant leadership, he provided the shoulders for hundreds of young people to stand on as he aided them in reaching their full potential.”

Oglesby said Zimmerman’s love for God, his wife, family and passion for the well-being of young people are always on display.

“Savannah and the Coastal Empire have significantly benefited from his time spent in the Hostess City,” he added. “Now as Dr. Zimmerman and Alice travel on to another destination we say, ‘Thank you, and you will always be Our Hero.’”

