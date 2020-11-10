Our Heroes: A retired Marine continues inspiring in SC State Guard

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – WSAV is celebrating those that go above and beyond for their communities.

This Our Heroes submission comes from Normand Thomas, who says Chief Warrant Officer Scott Sheire of the South Carolina State Guard is his hero.

The State Guard is also known as the State Reserve. It’s a volunteer organization that helps the community and law enforcement during times of crisis.

They assist with everything from disaster preparedness to food distribution.

Thomas says, since COVID hit, Scott, who is also a retired Marine, has been on 16 missions.