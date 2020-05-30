Nurse says granddaughter is her hero

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Since we’ve started showcasing “Our Heroes,” we’ve received dozens of entries. But this is by far one of the most adorable candidates.

Mary Beth Clements says her 13-month-old granddaughter Alanna Carolina is her hero.

Clements is a nurse and stays stressed, but she says as soon as she comes home and sees Alanna smiling and laughing, she forgets it all.

“I forget all the bad things that are happening and appreciate the innocent little life in front of me,” Clements said.

