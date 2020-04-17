Mom says son ‘finds beauty where others only see darkness’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The coronavirus pandemic is a challenge of its own, but life’s struggles don’t stop there.

Kelley Hanrahan shared her “Our Heroes” story about her son, Bentley, who has inspired her during a difficult time.

“He finds beauty where others only see darkness,” she said.

Hanrahan says Bentley’s brother was stillborn this year on March 18. Following her surgery and recovery, she says he has helped care for his brother Sean “while working each day to make the world a better place.”

Hanrahan says Bentley has also helped provide food to homeless citizens who had nothing to eat.

Bentley’s art, pictured above, perhaps says it best: “Every child is a different kind of flower; together we make this world beautiful.”

Submit stories about the heroes in your life to ourheroes@wsav.com.