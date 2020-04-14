Lowcountry woman inspiring other heroes on Facebook craft group

Screenshot of the Crafting for a Cause Facebook group page

(WSAV) – One woman is inspiring others to become “Our Heroes” by “crafting for a cause.”

Tiffany Rodriguez says Tera Jones has made and delivered well over 200 fabric masks for the Lowcountry through the Facebook group Crafting for a Cause Lowcountry.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Jones had already fostered a great volunteer community focused on design that saves the world. Rodriguez said Jones helped individuals create dresses out of used materials and even organized a fashion show at Phoenix Earth Day.

