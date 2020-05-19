Local woman gives back to healthcare heroes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – WSAV is recognizing “Our Heroes” who are supporting one another during the pandemic.

Jackie Cofield says her sister Connie Chisholm has been hard at work supporting medical personnel who are putting others before themselves in the COVID-19 fight.

Cofield says Chisholm started a campaign called “Make a Difference: Adopt a Healthcare Hero,” requesting individuals make a $21 donation to purchase Mary Kay pampering products.

She says it was a simple way to sponsor a local nurse and show gratitude and appreciation for them.

“The drive was so successful,” Cofield said, “she was able to put together 75 bags, which were distributed at Candler, Memorial, and St. Joseph’s.”

