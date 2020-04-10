Effingham Co. mom says sons are her heroes

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Chrissie Plunk says her sons Jaxon and Mason are her heroes in this time of uncertainty.

Read her Our Heroes message:

I never thought I would live to see the day that the Earth stood still and not knowing what tomorrow holds for my little family’s future. To have to live overly cautious with my son’s lives. What I do know is, I REFUSE to live in FEAR. I will not spend each of these days worrying of what the future holds. I will CHERISH each and everyone one of these moments I have to make MEMORIES with my boys, the way GOD intended for life to be. I hope each and every one of you are taking this time to do the same. I don’t believe that GOD made this world for us to have to always worry about money and bills and all of the worries of today. I do not think this will get better until THE WORLD realizes this and things change. The world has become so ugly and the people in it have forgotten what family means. This Pandemic is bringing people together and more people are spending time at home. If you are still out running around like it won’t get you, do YOURSELF a favor and GO SPEND TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY!! To all others on the front line, thank you for all you do for us all. ‘And now these three remain: Faith, Hope, & Love. But the greatest of these is Love.’

1 Corinthians 13:13

